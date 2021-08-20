Left Menu

Michigan inmate charged in Florida teen's 1985 death

DNA evidence helped investigators match the 1985 kidnapping, sexual assault and death of a 17-year-old Florida girl to a man already serving two life sentences in Michigan on sexual assault charges, police said.David Nelson Austin, 59, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and sexual battery in the stabbing death of Leslie McCray, Jacksonville Sheriffs Chief TK Waters said during a news conference late Thursday.McCrays family, who also attended the news conference, had waited nearly 36 years for an arrest.He said cold case detectives went to Michigan in April to interview Austin.

PTI | Michigan | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:00 IST
Michigan inmate charged in Florida teen's 1985 death
  • Country:
  • United States

DNA evidence helped investigators match the 1985 kidnapping, sexual assault and death of a 17-year-old Florida girl to a man already serving two life sentences in Michigan on sexual assault charges, police said.

David Nelson Austin, 59, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and sexual battery in the stabbing death of Leslie McCray, Jacksonville Sheriff's Chief TK Waters said during a news conference late Thursday.

McCray's family, who also attended the news conference, had waited nearly 36 years for an arrest.

He said cold case detectives went to Michigan in April to interview Austin. Additional tests were done to confirm the DNA match.

Investigators said McCray was killed in her apartment on Christmas Eve 1985. Her boyfriend told police he was awakened around 3 am by a man who was kneeling by the bed and tying him up. He said the man then took McCray out the back door. Her body was found in a ditch several miles from the apartment around three hours later. She had been raped and stabbed multiple times, police said.

The evidence was evaluated in April 2020 with newer technology, and detectives got a lead on a possible suspect, Waters said.

“A DNA profile was matched to an inmate in the Michigan corrections database,” Waters said. Officials said they will seek to have Austin returned to Jacksonville for a trial. He is currently serving two life sentences for sexual offenses in 1988, the Michigan Department of Corrections said.

“She was a kid, you know? She had her whole life ahead of her and she needed to live it, but she wasn't given the chance,” said Joey Bray, a cousin of McCray, told WJXT. I always have that question in the back of your mind -- what happened to her, why. I wanted justice for her. I'm just glad we know. We have answers.” Assistant State Attorney Lauren Anderson said the sheriff's office, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the McCray family and Project: Cold Case worked together to get results.

“They have never stopped pushing for this case to be investigated and they waited over 35 years for this day,” she said. “Our pursuit for justice isn't over yet. Cold cases are challenging, but they are not forgotten.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021