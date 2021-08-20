Left Menu

Two children killed, three others injured in Pak blast: Police

Two children have died, police said, adding that the nature of the explosion was not known yet and nobody took responsibility for it.In the past, Baloch nationalists and the Taliban militants often carried out such attacks against the security forces.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least two children were killed and three others injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday, police said. The blast took place on Friday afternoon in the Baloch Ward area of the port city of Gwadar following which dead bodies of two children were found at the spot.

“A loud explosion was heard. The injured were shifted to a local hospital. Two children have died,” police said, adding that the nature of the explosion was not known yet and nobody took responsibility for it.

In the past, Baloch nationalists and the Taliban militants often carried out such attacks against the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

