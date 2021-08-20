Mumbai: 7 lakes have 12.35 lakh million litres; water stock can last for over 9 months

The seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai currently store 12.35 lakh million litres, which is 85.34 per cent of the total useful content, and this stock can last for nine months and 20 days, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said on Friday.

They said Mumbai's water requirement was 3,850 million litres per day (MLD).

Water stock in Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, has increased since the revival of the monsoon over the last few days, they added.

As on Friday morning, the seven lakes have 12,35,243 million litres of water, which is 85,34 per cent of the total storage capacity of 14,48,363 million litres, a BMC release said, adding that the stock on the same day last year was 12,62,119 million litres, or 87.30 per cent.

''Four of the seven lakes are overflowing, with Tansa and Modak Sagar doing so on July 22 and Vihar and Tulsi on July 18 and 16 respectively. Vihar and Tulsi, both located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park here, have 100 per cent water stock, while it is 99.98 per cent for Tansa,'' an official said.

The lowest water stock, at 79.39 per cent, was in Upper Vaitarna, which is located in Nashik district, he added.

