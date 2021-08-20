Left Menu

Mumbai: 7 lakes have 12.35 lakh million litres; water stock can last for over 9 months

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:34 IST
Mumbai: 7 lakes have 12.35 lakh million litres; water stock can last for over 9 months
  • Country:
  • India

The seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai currently store 12.35 lakh million litres, which is 85.34 per cent of the total useful content, and this stock can last for nine months and 20 days, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said on Friday.

They said Mumbai's water requirement was 3,850 million litres per day (MLD).

Water stock in Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, has increased since the revival of the monsoon over the last few days, they added.

As on Friday morning, the seven lakes have 12,35,243 million litres of water, which is 85,34 per cent of the total storage capacity of 14,48,363 million litres, a BMC release said, adding that the stock on the same day last year was 12,62,119 million litres, or 87.30 per cent.

''Four of the seven lakes are overflowing, with Tansa and Modak Sagar doing so on July 22 and Vihar and Tulsi on July 18 and 16 respectively. Vihar and Tulsi, both located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park here, have 100 per cent water stock, while it is 99.98 per cent for Tansa,'' an official said.

The lowest water stock, at 79.39 per cent, was in Upper Vaitarna, which is located in Nashik district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021