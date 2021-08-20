Left Menu

Man planning to kill Tihar Jail official to avenge gangster’s death arrested

A 28-year-old man who was allegedly planning to harm a senior Tihar Jail official to avenge the death of gangster Ankit Gujjar was arrested by a team of Delhi Polices Special Cell, officials said on Friday.The accused has been identified as Satender alias Satte, a resident of Govindpuri.

A 28-year-old man who was allegedly planning to harm a senior Tihar Jail official to avenge the death of gangster Ankit Gujjar was arrested by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Satender alias Satte, a resident of Govindpuri. He is alleged to be a sharp shooter and an active member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang of south Delhi, they said.

He was involved in more than 20 criminal cases, but was presently out on interim bail in a case of murder of a rival gang member, police said.

Police said the accused had asked his associate to procure an AK-47 rifle to eliminate Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail, the auido of which later went viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Satender was arrested on August 17 from the Outer Ring Road, and a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with six live cartridges was recovered from him.

''During interrogation, it was revealed that Satender was an associate of gangster Ankit Gujjar, who died in Central Jail number 3 at Tihar on August 4. Satender was planning to cause harm to the Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail with the help of his associate Ajay Gujjar, who is based in Haryana, to avenge Ankit’s death,” he said.

In the purported audio call, the accused was heard telling his associate that possessing AK-47 rifle would earn them more publicity and supremacy in the field of crime, police said.

The audio of the phone call had gone viral following which police mounted technical surveillance and identified the accused, they said, adding that efforts are on to arrest his associate.

