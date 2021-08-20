Left Menu

41 police officers given new postings in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:52 IST
41 police officers given new postings in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle, 41 police officers in Punjab Friday were transferred including 13 district police chiefs.

Senior IPS officer Shashi Prabha Dwivedi has been appointed as the additional director general of police, Vigilance Bureau while Vibhu Raj has been appointed as the ADGP Lokpal Punjab, according to an order issued Friday.

Dhruman Nimbale, Senior Superintendent of Police Tarn Taran has been shifted as SSP Moga while Alka Meena, who is the SSP of SBS Nagar, has been appointed as Assistant Inspector General (Intelligence).

Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP Sangrur has been placed as SSP Rupnagar while Amneet Kondal, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib has been appointed as SSP Hoshiarpur.

SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Charanjit Singh has been posted as SSP Muktsar while SSP Ferozepur B S Meena has been posted to Barnala.

Gurdial Singh is SSP Ludhiana (Rural) while Ajay Malooja is SSP Bathinda.

Ashwani Kapur has been appointed as SSP, Batala, while Rajpal Singh is SSP of Ferozepur.

Opinderjit Singh Ghumman will be SSP Tarn Taran and Sandeep Goel will be SSP Fatehgarh Sahib.

Swapan Sharma has been posted as SSP Sangrur and Harminder Singh Gill will be SSP, SBS Nagar, according to the order.

Three Inspector General rank officers – Rakesh Agrawal, Naunihal Singh and Sukhchain Singh Gill have been given new postings, as per the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021