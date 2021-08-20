Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:58 IST
Pune: Video of motorcycle being towed along with rider goes viral
A video of a motorcycle being towed along with the rider in Pune went viral on social media, earning the traffic police some brickbats from netizens, though a senior official clarified that the man climbed on to his two-wheeler after they had started removing it from a non-parking zone.

The incident took place in Nanapeth area here on Thursday evening after a Samarth traffic branch policeman along with contract staff lifted the motorcycle using a pulley belt attached to a towing van, said Rahul Shrirame, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

''The motorcycle had almost been lifted when the rider came and climbed on to it to stop the towing and refused to get down despite repeated requests from police. After he refused to relent, the motorcycle was placed on the van carriage along with the rider,'' Shrirame said.

The man apologised and paid a fine, while action was taken against the contract staff as well as the traffic cop who was part of the team, the latter being shifted to the control room, the DCP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

