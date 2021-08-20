Left Menu

CISF restores bag containing Rs 1 lakh lost at Delhi metro station to owner

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday restored a bag containing cash amount of Rs 1,00,010 lost at Ashok Park Main Metro Station to the owner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:16 IST
CISF restores bag containing Rs 1 lakh lost at Delhi metro station to owner
CISF personnel at Ashok Park Main Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday restored a bag containing cash amount of Rs 1,00,010 lost at Ashok Park Main Metro Station to the owner. About 1345 hrs, the CISF screener noticed an unclaimed bag lying on the output roller of the X-BIS machine at Ashok Park Main metro station.

"The CISF enquired from the nearby passengers, but no one came forward to claim the bag. Immediately, he informed his Shift-in-charge, who in turn rushed to the spot and the bag was checked from the security point of view," said an official statement by CISF. "After ascertaining that there was no dangerous/hazardous item inside the bag, it was opened. On opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1,00,010 and some valuables were found inside the bag. Thereafter, the bag containing cash was deposited with the Station Controller and announcements were made at the station. After some time, a 64-year-old passenger namely Ashok Kumar Sharma, came at the station and claimed the bag," the statement further said.

"He also informed that he forgot to pick his bag after putting the same for security screening. He was taken to the Station Controller Room. After due verification, the bag containing cash amounting to Rs 1,00,010 was handed over to him. On getting his bag along with cash and valuables intact Sharma thanked CISF and appreciated the alertness and honesty displayed by CISF personnel," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021