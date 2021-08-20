Left Menu

Pak expects Taliban to fulfil their promise of protecting women’s rights: Army chief Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed hope that the Taliban will fulfil their promise of protecting womens rights and not allow Afghan soil to be used for militant activities against any other country.The Taliban vowed on Tuesday to respect womens rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:17 IST
Pak expects Taliban to fulfil their promise of protecting women’s rights: Army chief Gen Bajwa
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed hope that the Taliban will fulfil their promise of protecting women's rights and not allow Afghan soil to be used for militant activities against any other country.

The Taliban vowed on Tuesday to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a news conference promised the Taliban would honour women's rights within the norms of Islamic law, without elaborating.

"We expect that Taliban will fulfil promises to the global community about women and human rights and Afghan territory won't be used against any other country," General Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul.

"We have unambiguously and repeatedly asked the global community to play its part in an inclusive and unbiased Afghan process as well as economic sustenance of Afghanistan," he said in his address to the faculty and cadets at PMA.

General Bajwa said Pakistan paid a huge price for instability in Afghanistan and despite its own economic challenges, Islamabad has hosted over 3 million Afghan refugees for more than 4 decades. "Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said.

Referring to the collective freedom struggle against British rule, Bajwa said the people of the sub-continent must not forget that the ultimate goal was to secure an independent, harmonious and prosperous region wherein all newly created countries could live peacefully.

He said August is the month of freedom and reminds of the unprecedented struggle and sacrifices of "our forefathers and oath to defend Pakistan's sovereignty".

"After independence, we not only withstood socio-economic and other challenges, but also defeated terrorism and defended the motherland," he said.

Pakistan wants peace and progress in the country and the region, he said, adding that regional peace will remain elusive without a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021