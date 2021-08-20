Assam bound car carrying explosives intercepted in Meghalaya

One person was arrested in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Friday after he was found illegally carrying over 4,000 gelatine sticks and 2,000-odd detonators in a vehicle going to Assam, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the district police team intercepted the vehicle near Byrnihat outpost at around 1 am following a chase. The car was proceeding towards Guwahati, a police spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was initially asked to stop at Umsning, but it sped away. A police team then chased the vehicle and finally intercepted it at Byrnihat,” he said.

On searching the vehicle, 2,044 aluminium instantaneous electrical detonators and 4,027 neo-gel (gelatine sticks) were found inside it, the spokesperson said.

A criminal case has been registered under Nongpoh police station against the occupant of the vehicle under the Explosive Substances Act.