Approval for world's first DNA-based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine is testimony to innovative zeal of India's scientists: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the approval for the world's first DNA-based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine of Zydus Cadila group is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the approval for the world's first DNA-based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine of Zydus Cadila group is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world's first DNA-based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists. A momentous feat indeed."

This comment by the Prime Minister came in response to a tweet by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In a tweet, CDSCO wrote, "After evaluation of interim Phase III clinical trial results in consultation with Subject Expert Committee, CDSCO has approved DNA COVID-19 vaccine (ZyCoV-D) of M/s Cadila Healthcare for restricted use in emergency situation in India for 12 years and above."

Following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and added that 'Make in India' delivered another significant accomplishment. "Double good news for the nation! @CDSCO_INDIA_INF approves the 1st DNA-based, needle-free #COVID19 vaccine in the world - 'ZyCov-D' of @ZydusUniverse Making children of India COVID-safe, this vaccine can be used for individuals aged 12 and above," tweeted the Health Minister.

He further added, "'ZyCov-D' is the 6th approved #COVID19 vaccine in India, and the 2nd indigenously developed one. PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of #AatmanirbharBharat and Make in India delivers another significant accomplishment!" Zydus Cadila received approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D today, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal also congratulated the Zydus Group especially scientists involved in this success under Mission COVID Suraksha. Taking to Twitter, Goyal wrote, "Make In India's milestone moment - World's first DNA based COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D gets Emergency Use Authorization for 12 years and above. Congratulations to Zydus Group esp. all scientists involved in this success under Mission COVID Suraksha." Zydus Cadila in a tweet also had informed that ZyCoV-D is the only needle-free COVID vaccine in the world.

"Zydus receives EUA from DCGI for ZyCoV-D, the only needle-free COVID vaccine in the world," tweeted the healthcare company. (ANI)

