Man killed as tempo rams into parked two-wheeler

A 60-year-old man died here Friday after a tempo rammed into a two-wheeler parked under a flyover during rains, police said.

To take shelter from the rain, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sunlight Colony, parked his scooty under the Moolchand flyover in southeast Delhi, they said.

He was sitting on the parked vehicle when the tempo rammed into around 11.30 am, an eyewitness told police.

Kumar was then rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The driver of the offending vehicle – Raman Pal (24) – a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kashganj has been arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said: ''We have registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code)."