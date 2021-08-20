Sisodia's statements on deaths due to oxygen shortage misleading: Govt sources
After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate deaths due to lack of oxygen, sources said that statements made by the Delhi Deputy CM were misleading on Friday.
- Country:
- India
After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate deaths due to lack of oxygen, sources said that statements made by the Delhi Deputy CM were misleading on Friday. Sisodia, earlier in the day, had claimed that the Central government wanted to hide the deaths due to lack of oxygen and the L-G has rejected a proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to oxygen shortage.
Sources told ANI, "Neither the L-G nor GoI have said that deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed. Sources added, "It has submitted its interim report and is working on the final report. The L-G and the Union Health Minister have reiterated that the said committee should be allowed to do its work. Setting up of another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion."
"The Govt has also been advised to follow the directions of Courts in the matter," sources said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- L-G
- Govt
- Anil Baijal
- Delhi
- The L-G
- Courts
- Manish Sisodia
- Sisodia
- Union Health
ALSO READ
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line.
Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Mayur Vihar Phase 1 section of Delhi Metro inaugurated
Missing link on Delhi Metro's Pink Line plugged; becomes network's longest corridor
Delhi Police arrests 4 for supplying heroine
Delhi Police EOW arrests agriculture commission agent for duping over Rs 3 cr from farmers