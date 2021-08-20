Left Menu

Sisodia's statements on deaths due to oxygen shortage misleading: Govt sources

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate deaths due to lack of oxygen, sources said that statements made by the Delhi Deputy CM were misleading on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:28 IST
Sisodia's statements on deaths due to oxygen shortage misleading: Govt sources
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate deaths due to lack of oxygen, sources said that statements made by the Delhi Deputy CM were misleading on Friday. Sisodia, earlier in the day, had claimed that the Central government wanted to hide the deaths due to lack of oxygen and the L-G has rejected a proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to oxygen shortage.

Sources told ANI, "Neither the L-G nor GoI have said that deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed. Sources added, "It has submitted its interim report and is working on the final report. The L-G and the Union Health Minister have reiterated that the said committee should be allowed to do its work. Setting up of another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion."

"The Govt has also been advised to follow the directions of Courts in the matter," sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021