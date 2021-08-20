Left Menu

UP: Aligarh Police attaches assets worth Rs 52 cr of liquor mafia

The police in Aligarh on Friday attached ill-gotten assets worth Rs 51.80 crore belonging to western Uttar Pradeshs liquor mafia Anil Chaudhary, key accused in hooch episodes that claimed lives of nearly 50 people, officials said.The action was taken as part of a crackdown on gangsters and anti-social elements on directions of the state government, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.A campaign to attach the ill-gotten properties of gangsters and mafias is underway.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:33 IST
UP: Aligarh Police attaches assets worth Rs 52 cr of liquor mafia
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Aligarh on Friday attached ill-gotten assets worth Rs 51.80 crore belonging to western Uttar Pradesh's liquor mafia Anil Chaudhary, key accused in hooch episodes that claimed lives of nearly 50 people, officials said.

The action was taken as part of a crackdown on gangsters and anti-social elements on directions of the state government, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

“A campaign to attach the ill-gotten properties of gangsters and mafias is underway. Today, liquor mafia Anil Chaudhary's assets worth Rs 51.80 crore were attached. The action has been taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act,” Naithani said.

“Properties of his other associates like Rishi Sharma, Munish Sharma, Vipin Yadav, Vikram Singh and some others involved in illicit liquor business have been attached in the past. The value of those assets also runs in crores of rupees,” he said.

“So far, ill-gotten properties worth Rs 66 crore have been attached by the police in favour of the state government,” he added.

The police action against Chaudhary gained force this year when nearly 50 people died in the district allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in the months of May and June, according to officials.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling for tough action against hooch sellers and makers, 33 FIRs were lodged and 88 suspects, including Chaudhary, arrested, they said.

Nine cases were lodged under the Gangsters Act in which action was taken against 73 accused people, Naithani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021