Left Menu

Bullock cart race: BJP MLC, supporters booked by Sangli cops

It should approach the Supreme Court for resumption of bullock cart races, he said.An Atpadi police station official said Padalkar and 41 supporters and some 8-10 unidentified people have been booked under IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Disaster Management Act provisions.Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said bullock cart races are banned in the state and action would be taken against those violating it.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:40 IST
Bullock cart race: BJP MLC, supporters booked by Sangli cops
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar and some 50 others were booked for allegedly organising a bullock cart race in Atpadi tehsil of Sangli, some 240 kilometres from here, defying a ban on the activity, police said on Friday.

The race took place in the early hours of Friday near Jhare village, a little away from the venue that was advertised among the local residents and where a huge police posse was deployed, an official said.

Padalkar said police had told them that the race could create a law and order problem and organisers had cooperated.

''However, we came to know that some other farmers organised a bullock race somewhere else. The state government must respect the sentiments of people and allow such races. It should approach the Supreme Court for resumption of bullock cart races,'' he said.

An Atpadi police station official said Padalkar and 41 supporters and some 8-10 unidentified people have been booked under IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Disaster Management Act provisions.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said bullock cart races are banned in the state and action would be taken against those violating it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021