Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan: "We will get you home." Biden's comments at a White House news conference Friday come as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.

Biden is facing criticism for a chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport and crowds struggle to reach safety inside.

