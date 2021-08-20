Nagpur man held for duping e-commerce firm
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping an e-commerce firm by placing orders and then rejecting the items fraudulently, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Friday.
An Ambazari police station official identified him as Pawan Shripal, adding that he was unemployed.
''He would place orders online by giving different names and addresses. Based on the complaint of a delivery boy, he was arrested,'' he said.
