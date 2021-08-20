Left Menu

Nagpur man held for duping e-commerce firm

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping an e-commerce firm by placing orders and then rejecting the items fraudulently, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Friday.

An Ambazari police station official identified him as Pawan Shripal, adding that he was unemployed.

''He would place orders online by giving different names and addresses. Based on the complaint of a delivery boy, he was arrested,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

