UP police files chargesheet in religious conversion case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has filed a chargesheet against Muslim cleric Mohammad Umar Gautam and five other accused in an illegal religious conversion case.

The chargesheet was filed Thursday at a special court, designated to hear ATS investigated matters.

Besides Gautam, other chargesheeted accused are Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi, Irfan Sheikh alias Irfan Khan, Rahul alias Rahul Ahmad, Mannu yadav alias Abdul Mannan and Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh.

Investigating officer Anil kumar Vishwakarma booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The ATS had nabbed ten accused in the case from different parts of the country.

While chargesheet has been filed against six accused, the ATS is still probing against others – Dr Faraj Shah, Prasad Kanware alias Adam alias Aadam, Asralan alias Bhupriya Vindo and Kausar Alam.

The FIR in the case was registered with ATS police station in Lucknow.

According to chargesheet, the accused had been running a racket to convert people to other religion illegally.

They allegedly incited religious feelings and converted deaf and dumb people into Islam.

According to police, they were receiving funds from foreign countries for the purpose.

In this way the accused have been disturbing religious balance in illegal manner, the chargesheet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

