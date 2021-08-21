Left Menu

Mumbai: 13 new FIRs against BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, total goes up to 32

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 00:02 IST
A total of 32 FIRs have been registered so far in Mumbai, including 13 on Friday, in connection with the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for violation of coronavirus-induced restrictions, police said.

Two FIRs each were registered during the day in Ghatkopar and Khar, and one each in Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Pantnagar, Santacruz, Powai, MIDC, Sakinaka and Meghwadi police stations, he said.

''The FIRs have been lodged under section 188 of the IPC, section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and section 135 of Mumbai Police Act. On Thursday, 19 FIRs were registered against organisers of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra,'' the official informed.

Recently-inducted Union ministers from the BJP have been organising such yatras across the country to seek blessings from the people for their new assignments as well as to highlight achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

