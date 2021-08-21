Kin, friends arrested for `murder' of missing criminal

Two months after a 28-year-old history-sheeter went missing from suburban Kurla, police have arrested seven persons including his relatives for his alleged murder.

As per the accused, his body was buried in the house of one of his relatives after the murder, said a crime branch official. The body is yet to be recovered.

The murder came to light on Thursday when one of the suspects spilled the beans, the official said.

Deepak Sangle, the deceased, allegedly used to harass and terrorize his family members and friends, and they were fed up with him, the official said.

After he went missing on June 15, his sister approached police and expressed suspicion that he might have been killed.

When crime branch officials questioned Sangle's brother-in-law Adit Gautam, he allegedly confessed that Sangle was killed with sharp weapons and the body was buried in the house of one of the relatives.

So far, police have arrested Gautam (19), his sister Saraswati Sangle (21), Manisha Achari (25), Anand Gautam (22), friends Vishal Karade (25), Kishore Sahu (24) and Ritik Vishwakarma (22). The body would be exhumed on Saturday, the official added.

