Left Menu

Kin, friends arrested for `murder' of missing criminal

Two months after a 28-year-old history-sheeter went missing from suburban Kurla, police have arrested seven persons including his relatives for his alleged murder.As per the accused, his body was buried in the house of one of his relatives after the murder, said a crime branch official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 00:05 IST
Kin, friends arrested for `murder' of missing criminal
  • Country:
  • India

Two months after a 28-year-old history-sheeter went missing from suburban Kurla, police have arrested seven persons including his relatives for his alleged murder.

As per the accused, his body was buried in the house of one of his relatives after the murder, said a crime branch official. The body is yet to be recovered.

The murder came to light on Thursday when one of the suspects spilled the beans, the official said.

Deepak Sangle, the deceased, allegedly used to harass and terrorize his family members and friends, and they were fed up with him, the official said.

After he went missing on June 15, his sister approached police and expressed suspicion that he might have been killed.

When crime branch officials questioned Sangle's brother-in-law Adit Gautam, he allegedly confessed that Sangle was killed with sharp weapons and the body was buried in the house of one of the relatives.

So far, police have arrested Gautam (19), his sister Saraswati Sangle (21), Manisha Achari (25), Anand Gautam (22), friends Vishal Karade (25), Kishore Sahu (24) and Ritik Vishwakarma (22). The body would be exhumed on Saturday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021