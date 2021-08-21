Left Menu

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

Roseberry, 51, stoked alarm in and around the Capitol and prompted the evacuation of nearby government buildings on Thursday, after he live-streamed threats on Facebook about having a possible bomb while holding what appeared to be some type of metal cannister on his lap. "The revolution's on, it's here," Roseberry said in the video.

The United States on Friday charged Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina with making threats or attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting the use of an explosive device, after Roseberry parked his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and claimed to have a bomb, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement, a federal judge said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui also ordered that Roseberry undergo a mental competency evaluation, after Roseberry told him he could not understand the proceedings against him because he had not been able to take his medications for blood pressure or for his "mind." "My memory isn't that well, sir," Roseberry said, adding that his wife has power of attorney over his medical issues and he did not know the names of his medications. Roseberry, 51, stoked alarm in and around the Capitol and prompted the evacuation of nearby government buildings on Thursday, after he live-streamed threats on Facebook about having a possible bomb while holding what appeared to be some type of metal cannister on his lap.

"The revolution's on, it's here," Roseberry said in the video. "I'm ready to die for the cause." Facebook later suspended his account and removed the video.

