Left Menu

Must adopt multifold strategies to prevent third Covid wave: J&K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 01:06 IST
Must adopt multifold strategies to prevent third Covid wave: J&K LG
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday emphasised on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third Covid wave from occurring, an official spokesperson said.

The LG chaired a weekly meeting with the Covid Task Force, SSPs, and reviewed the Covid response and containment measures of the districts' administrations.

Emphasising on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third wave, the Lt Governor passed specific directions for further enhancing the testing and tracing in the coming days, the spokesman said.

Maximum vaccination, continuously analysing the situation, strict adherence to Covid protocols, and enforcement of containment measures should be the focus area of the administration at all levels to tackle future health challenges, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said effective preventive and surveillance measures have shown favourable results in reducing the intensity of the second wave. ''We need to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread and accord highest priority to the areas reporting new positive cases. The sustained decline in positivity rate must be maintained,'' he told the officials.

While taking stock of the cumulative Covid vaccination, the Lt Governor observed that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has substantially ramped up the vaccination capacity across the Union Territory, which will add to the efforts of inoculating maximum people.

He directed the officials to work with renewed energy for increasing the speed of vaccination in the 18-44 age group and meet the targets in a time-bound manner.

Stressing on strict enforcement of containment measures, the Lt Governor directed the district authorities to clearly demarcate containment zones at micro-level.

Terming better crowd management as imperative to break the spread of infection, Sinha asked the civil and police administrations to discharge their collective responsibility for enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour at workplaces and in public.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor also invited suggestions from divisional commissioners, ADGP Jammu, IGP Kashmir, DCs and SSPs for implementing a robust strategy in the UT to prevent a third wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021