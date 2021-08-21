U.S. evacuation flights from Kabul will land in Germany on Friday - Pentagon
U.S. military aircraft conducting evacuation flights from Kabul will land in Germany on Friday, the Pentagon said. Army Major General William Taylor, with the U.S. military's Joint Staff, told a briefing the United States was grateful to NATO ally Germany for its assistance in what was a "global" effort.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also said U.S. troops guarding the evacuation were able to help some Americans reach the inside of Kabul airfield from just outside its perimeter. Earlier President Joe Biden rejected criticism of his handling of the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.
