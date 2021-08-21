Left Menu

Jammu cyber police arrests fraudster from Punjab

Updated: 21-08-2021 01:15 IST
Jammu cyber police arrests fraudster from Punjab
The cyber police has arrested a fraudster from Punjab for allegedly duping a man of Rs 34 lakh in Jammu city, officials said.

A case was lodged at the Cyber police station on the basis of a complaint from Inder Pal Singh of Talab Tillo, who alleged that he was duped by fraudsters on the pretext of buying units of a Canadian pension fund and on the assurance of good returns, they said.

The complainant lost Rs 34 lakh in multiple transactions from different banks, the officials added.

The accused was identified as Sukhdeep Singh and arrested from Punjab's Patiala on Thursday, they said.

