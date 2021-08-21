Jammu cyber police arrests fraudster from Punjab
- Country:
- India
The cyber police has arrested a fraudster from Punjab for allegedly duping a man of Rs 34 lakh in Jammu city, officials said.
A case was lodged at the Cyber police station on the basis of a complaint from Inder Pal Singh of Talab Tillo, who alleged that he was duped by fraudsters on the pretext of buying units of a Canadian pension fund and on the assurance of good returns, they said.
The complainant lost Rs 34 lakh in multiple transactions from different banks, the officials added.
The accused was identified as Sukhdeep Singh and arrested from Punjab's Patiala on Thursday, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Punjab
- Pal Singh
- Patiala
- Cyber
- Talab Tillo
- Jammu city
- Sukhdeep Singh
ALSO READ
ED attaches Rs 1.44-cr bank deposits in cyber crime case
ED attaches Rs 1.44 crore lying in 14 bank accounts in cybercrime case against UP firm
Cybersecurity, terrorism, marine safety identified among "four pillars" of cooperation at security meeting between Lanka, India, Maldives
Ayushmann Khurrana joins initiative to protect children from cyber bullying
ASI injured as car driver tries to run over him in Patiala