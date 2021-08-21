Left Menu

U.S. says it takes 'extraordinarily seriously' reports of beaten Americans in Afghanistan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 02:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States takes reports of Americans being harassed or beaten in Kabul "extraordinarily seriously," the U.S. State Department said on Friday, adding the Taliban have assured Washington they will allow Afghans who wish to leave the country to do so after Aug. 31.

Department spokesperson Ned Price, in a briefing, also said a number of countries in Europe, the Middle East and in Central Asia have been or will soon be transiting Americans and potentially others who have been evacuated from Kabul through their territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

