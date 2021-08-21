Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 09:00 IST
A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would require Democratic President Joe Biden to reinstate a contentious immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Republican President Donald Trump.

The order issued by conservative Justice Samuel Alito puts the litigation on hold while the high court considers how to handle the Biden administration's request seeking to impose a longer-term block on the judge's ruling that would require the government to revive the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

