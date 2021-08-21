Left Menu

Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 21-08-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 09:05 IST
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the Islamist movement said on Saturday, after the insurgents' swift takeover of the South Asian nation.

"Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks," the official told Reuters.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by U.S.-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

