Maha: Missing Thane jeweller's body found in creek with hands, legs tied

The body of a 40-year-old Thane-based jeweller, who had gone missing on Sunday, has been recovered from a creek in the city with his hands and legs found to be tied with ropes, police have said.

The highly-decomposed body of Bharat Jain was found in Kalwa creek on Friday, they said.

''Jain owned a jewellery shop in the city. He had gone missing on August 15 and his wife had filed a missing person's report. After going through the CCTV footage captured near his shop, it came to light that he had been kidnapped by some persons,'' an official of Naupada police station said. After that, police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons, he said. ''Meanwhile, a highly-decomposed body was found in Kalwa creek. The hands and the legs of the deceased were found to be tied. When Jain's family members were called for identification, they confirmed his identity on the basis of his clothes and other belongings found on him,'' the official said. An offence of kidnapping and murder was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

A search has been launched to trace the accused and the motive behind the murder was being ascertained, police said.

