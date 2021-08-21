Left Menu

Bengal: Subrata Mukherjee given charge of Sadhan Pande's departments

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 10:11 IST
Bengal: Subrata Mukherjee given charge of Sadhan Pande's departments
  • Country:
  • India

Senior West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, and Self-Help Group and Self Employment departments, as per an official order.

The two portfolios were held by Sadhan Pande, who is in hospital since mid-July with lung infection.

Pande would remain a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government but without a portfolio, the order said.

Besides the two new departments, Mukherjee holds the portfolios of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, and Panchayat and Rural Development.

The condition of Pande, the TMC MLA from Manicktala, is ''quite critical'', hospital sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021