Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet; NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit and more

His school is located in the hamlet of Sotomo, around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the capital Santiago in the region of Los Lagos and inhabited by just 20 families. NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet

After half an hour's windswept journey on foot and by boat through a craggy forested estuary to the school he attends in remote southern Chile, Diego Guerrero can finally access the internet. His school is located in the hamlet of Sotomo, around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the capital Santiago in the region of Los Lagos and inhabited by just 20 families.

NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." A U.S. judge has set an Oct. 14 hearing on the case.

