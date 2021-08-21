Left Menu

Fourth extortion case filed against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh

A new extortion case has been registered by Mumbai Police against former Mumbai Commissioners of Police (CP) Parambir Singh and five others including suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 11:15 IST
Fourth extortion case filed against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh
Former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new extortion case has been registered by Mumbai Police against former Mumbai Commissioners of Police (CP) Parambir Singh and five others including suspended police officer Sachin Waze. According to the FIR copy, the complaint has been registered against Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati, under sections 384, 385, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday in the Goregaon Police station.

A businessman Bimal Agrawal has filed this complaint against former CP. This is the fourth extortion case against Singh and the second filed in Mumbai.

Earlier on July 23, a case of extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate. The Enforcement Directorate had previously summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.Param Bir Singh, on July 12, sought more time from the ED to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021