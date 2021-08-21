Left Menu

Man held in UP's Bahraich for killing wife, parents-in-law

According to the Bihar Police, he killed his wife Naseema Khatoon 30, father-in-law Ali Hussain Sai 75 and mother-in-law Najma Khatoon 70 on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 using a sharp-edged weapon.Alis nine-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident, she said.A case in the matter was registered at Daraunda police station in Siwan. The Bihar Police have taken the accused to Siwan on transit remand, the police said.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested here for allegedly killing his wife and parents-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon earlier this week, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mubarak Ali, a resident of Banjaria village under Hardi police station area here. He was arrested on Friday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh said Ali was living with his in-laws in Bhikabaandh village in Bihar's Siwan district. According to the Bihar Police, he killed his wife Naseema Khatoon (30), father-in-law Ali Hussain Sai (75) and mother-in-law Najma Khatoon (70) on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 using a sharp-edged weapon.

Ali's nine-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident, she said.

A case in the matter was registered at Daraunda police station in Siwan. The Bihar Police have taken the accused to Siwan on transit remand, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

