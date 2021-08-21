Man held in UP's Bahraich for killing wife, parents-in-law

A man was arrested here for allegedly killing his wife and parents-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon earlier this week, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mubarak Ali, a resident of Banjaria village under Hardi police station area here. He was arrested on Friday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh said Ali was living with his in-laws in Bhikabaandh village in Bihar's Siwan district. According to the Bihar Police, he killed his wife Naseema Khatoon (30), father-in-law Ali Hussain Sai (75) and mother-in-law Najma Khatoon (70) on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 using a sharp-edged weapon.

Ali's nine-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident, she said.

A case in the matter was registered at Daraunda police station in Siwan. The Bihar Police have taken the accused to Siwan on transit remand, the police said.

