Muzaffarnagar: Teenage girl escapes rape attempt by 4 from her village

Four men allegedly attempted to rape a 16-year-old girl when she was out to relieve herself in Shamli district, an officer said on Saturday. The incident was reported from a village under Jhinjhana police station area on Friday night.

Station House Officer Shyamvir Singh said the police has arrested the four accused, Arshad, Usjad, Savez, and Umer, and has registered a case against them.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, when his daughter went out of her house at night, the four accused grabbed her and tried to rape her. They ran away when she cried for help.

All four accused are from the same village.

