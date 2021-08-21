Four of family found charred in haystack in TN village

Four people of a family were found charred in a haystack at a village near here in Dindigul district on Saturday, police said.

The charred bodies of Murugesan, his wife and his two children were found by Fire and Rescue Services personnel after they put out a fire in the haystack at Vattakoundanvalasu village, located about 10 km from here, they said.

Advertisement

The Fire services personnel received information about the fire in the wee hours.

A case has been filed and various angles are being probed, even as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding, senior officials visited the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)