Four of family found charred in haystack in TN village

PTI | Palani | Updated: 21-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 12:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people of a family were found charred in a haystack at a village near here in Dindigul district on Saturday, police said.

The charred bodies of Murugesan, his wife and his two children were found by Fire and Rescue Services personnel after they put out a fire in the haystack at Vattakoundanvalasu village, located about 10 km from here, they said.

The Fire services personnel received information about the fire in the wee hours.

A case has been filed and various angles are being probed, even as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding, senior officials visited the spot.

