Guj: Four women held for trying to sell newborn baby in Nadiad

PTI | Nadiad | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 13:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested the mother of a newborn and three other women for allegedly trying to sell the infant in Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, a gang of three women allegedly lured a pregnant woman belonging to a poor family in Nagpur of neighboring Maharashtra to sell her baby to them for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off that the women were looking for potential customers in Nadiad, the police laid a trap and an officer approached them as a dummy customer on Thursday, the official said.

Following negotiations, the three accused agreed to sell the baby for Rs 6 lakh, and a team of the special operations group (SOG) apprehended the trio after one of them approached the dummy customer with the baby, he said.

During interrogation, the women revealed that they had purchased the baby from a woman, whom they had brought to Nadiad from Nagpur to give birth to the infant, the official said. The baby's mother was nabbed from a hotel room, where she was kept after giving birth to the infant, he said.

The accused Monikaben Shah, Pushpaben Pateliya, Mayaben Dabla, and Radhikaben Gedam have been arrested under sections 370 (human trafficking), 114 (abettor present when offense committed), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official added.

