40 kgs of heroin seized, 1 arrested in Amritsar

Rural Punjab Police along with Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and seized 40 Kilograms of drugs from his possession.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 21-08-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 13:55 IST
Police has seized around 40.810 kilograms of heroin and 190 grams of opium. Image Credit: ANI
Rural Punjab Police along with Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and seized 40 Kilograms of drugs from his possession. An FIR into the matter has been registered and the accused has been arrested by the Punjab Police.

The Police informed, "The accused named Nirmal Singh was going to get consignments across the borders. Based on some prior information, we contacted the BSF and caught him. We have recovered 40 kilograms of heroin from him." A further investigation is underway and the police are investigating the matter, added the Police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

