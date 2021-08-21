40 kgs of heroin seized, 1 arrested in Amritsar

Rural Punjab Police along with Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and seized 40 Kilograms of drugs from his possession. An FIR into the matter has been registered and the accused has been arrested by the Punjab Police.

The Police informed, "The accused named Nirmal Singh was going to get consignments across the borders. Based on some prior information, we contacted the BSF and caught him. We have recovered 40 kilograms of heroin from him." A further investigation is underway and the police are investigating the matter, added the Police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)