PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:19 IST
UP launches 3rd phase of 'Mission Shakti'
When a woman gets encouragement and opportunity, she does not feel shy, and once she becomes a part of a task, she gives her best, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday during the launch of the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' here.

''And, this is the speciality of women,'' she said at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow after the launch of the campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

The Union minister said the Centre is promoting women-led development, and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour. The Uttar Pradesh government's 'Mission Shakti' campaign focuses on ensuring safety and dignity of women and girls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

