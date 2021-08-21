Left Menu

Man found hanging in Greater Noida two days after sons' death

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:43 IST
A 38-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at a deserted house in Greater Noida, days after his two children were found dead in Noida, police said here on Saturday.

The man lost his job earlier this year, and it is suspected that he killed his sons and then ended his own life, they said.

The police said Mahesh's body was found hanging at the house in Basai village on Friday.

''Two days before his death, his two sons, aged seven and three, were found dead near a school in Noida's Sector 34,'' a police official said.

According to the official, a purported suicide note was found on Mahesh's body which suggested that he killed the boys before taking the extreme step but did not mention any reason behind it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh had earlier told reporters that a police investigation was launched after the children's bodies were found.

''The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation would depend on its outcome. Police teams have been formed to work out the case,'' the officer had said.

