Income Tax dept provisionally attaches Mumbai building under Benami Properties Act

The Income Tax Department has showcaused and provisionally attached Al-Jabriya court building at Marine Drive in Maharashtra's south Mumbai under the Benami Properties Act.

In an earlier investigation against the company that bought Al-Jabriya court building found that it did not have adequate funds to purchase the building whose market valuation is over Rs 100 crores.

The building was also probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (ANI)

