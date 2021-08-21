Left Menu

Probe panel’s clean chit to IPS officer accused of harassment in UP

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:57 IST
A probe panel looking into allegations against a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of harassing a retired government official's daughter in Ghaziabad has found the charges untrue, sources said on Saturday.

The probe was ordered on July 30 by Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police Mukul Goel in the wake of the allegations raised on social media and the investigation was handed over to a committee led by Additional DG PAC Ajay Anand, the sources said.

When contacted, Anand told PTI he could not comment on the issue as he was the investigating officer in the case.

However, another official told PTI, ''The probe panel in its report submitted recently to the DGP has found the allegations against IG PAC B R Meena as untrue. A probe by the local police also found the claims of harassment baseless.'' ''The inquiry panel was told by the complainant's daughter that her father had levelled the charges in unsound health,'' the official added.

The retired government official, who lives in Ghaziabad, had in July taken to Twitter to level the charges against the 1997-batch IPS officer who is currently posted as Inspector General (IG) of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Allahabad.

Taking note of the allegation, the UP Police had launched the inquiry while the local Ghaziabad Police had also started a probe into the matter.

