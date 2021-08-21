BRIEF-John Flint Among Frontrunners To Become Uk Infrastructure Bank's Inaugural CEO - Sky News
Aug 21 (Reuters) -
* JOHN FLINT AMONG FRONTRUNNERS TO BECOME UK INFRASTRUCTURE BANK'S INAUGURAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE - SKY NEWS Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3j2aGhg] Further company coverage: [ ]
