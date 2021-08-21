Left Menu

HC restrains kitchenware firm from infringing 'Amul' trademark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 16:24 IST
HC restrains kitchenware firm from infringing 'Amul' trademark
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has restrained a company from using 'Amul' on its kitchenware products as it is deceptively similar to the trademark of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

The mark used by the defendant company is not registered and is being illegally shown as a registered mark, the high court said.

This is a clear case where grant of ad interim relief exists, it said and added that such representation also amounts to a fraud on the public.

The suit said the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd is the registered holder of the well-known trademark 'Amul' used in milk and milk products.

Justice C Hari Shankar issued summons to Maruti Metals on the suit filed by the milk marketing federation which alleged infringement by the defendant company by using its mark 'Amul' in the context of kitchenware and utensils.

The court said the word 'Amul' is distinctive and has no etymological meaning, and it is indelibly associated in the minds of the consuming public with the products of the plaintiff -- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

''Prima facie, any use of the word 'Amul' as a trademark by any other entity may tantamount to infringement,'' it said.

Senior advocate Sunil Dalal, representing the plaintiff, contended that Maruti Metals has illegally reflected its trademark as registered when it is not registered and said this is also misleading.

The high court said these assertions, which are also borne out by the record as it exists before it, make out a prima facie case in favour of the plaintiff.

''As the impugned mark is not registered and is being illegally shown as a registered mark, a clear case for grant of ad interim relief, in my view, exists. Such misrepresentation also amounts to a fraud on the consuming public, additionally justifying interlocutory interdiction as sought,'' Judge Shankar said.

The court asked defendant company Maruti Metals to file within four weeks its written statement in response to the suit along with an affidavit of admission and denial of documents filed by the plaintiff.

It listed the interim application for hearing on September 9 and said ''in the meantime, there shall be an ad interim order in terms of prayers…''.

As an interim, the plaintiff sought direction to restrain the defendant, its officers, agents, dealers and others from advertising, promoting or in any other manner using or dealing with the infringing mark 'Amul' or any other logos or word, which are identical or deceptively similar to the plaintiff's 'Amul' trademark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021