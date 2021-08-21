Left Menu

UP: Woman killed, two relatives hurt in accident

A woman was killed while her mother and a brother were seriously injured in an accident involving a speeding truck here on Saturday, police said.The incident took place near Kawal village under the Jansath police station in the district.The dead has been identified as Saima.SHO D K Tyagi said the accident took place when their bike on which they were travelling was hit by the truck.

A woman was killed while her mother and a brother were seriously injured in an accident involving a speeding truck here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Kawal village under the Jansath police station in the district.

The dead has been identified as Saima.

SHO D K Tyagi said the accident took place when the bike on which they were travelling was hit by the truck. The truck driver escaped after the incident. The injured, Hanifa, and her son were shifted to a hospital in a serious condition, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

