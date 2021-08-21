Left Menu

Germany has evacuated almost 2,000 from Kabul airport, Berlin says

21-08-2021
The German military has airlifted almost 2,000 people out of Kabul airport, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told journalists on Saturday.

Two light helicopters, shipped to Kabul overnight, are ready to start evacuation operations out of the city, which will be coordinated with international partners on the ground, she added.

Germany's chief of defense, General Eberhard Zorn, said the German air force will transport baby food and hygienic articles needed at the airport to Kabul.

