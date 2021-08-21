Left Menu

Election of Deputy Speaker for Assembly on Aug 26

Puducherry, Aug 21 PTI The election to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly is to be held on August 26. A press release from the Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy said on Saturday that nominations would be received till noon on August 25. The Assembly has been convened on August 26 for the budget session 2021-2022.PTI CORNVG NVG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:18 IST
Election of Deputy Speaker for Assembly on Aug 26
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Aug 21 (PTI): The election to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly is to be held on August 26. A press release from the Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy said on Saturday that nominations would be received till noon on August 25. The Assembly has been convened on August 26 for the budget session (2021-2022).

PTI CORNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021