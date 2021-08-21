Election of Deputy Speaker for Assembly on Aug 26
Puducherry, Aug 21 (PTI): The election to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly is to be held on August 26. A press release from the Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy said on Saturday that nominations would be received till noon on August 25. The Assembly has been convened on August 26 for the budget session (2021-2022).
