40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 cr recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 18:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Around 40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 crore in the international market was recovered from Panjgraian area near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar early Saturday morning, police said.

The recovery was made during a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that police had received information that Nirmal Singh, a notorious smuggler and a resident of Gharinda in Amritsar, would take delivery of heroin coming from Pakistan at the International Border (IB).

This information was shared with the BSF, police said.

Police said with the recovery of 39 packets of heroin weighing 40.810 kg, they foiled a major drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the joint teams of the Punjab Police and the BSF successfully seized heroin, besides recovering 180 gram of opium and two plastic pipes, which were made in Pakistan. Police have launched a massive manhunt to arrest Nirmal Singh, who is also wanted by the Tarn Taran Police in a case of 1 kg heroin recovery last year, SSP Khurana said, adding that investigations were underway.

A case has been registered in this regard, he said.

