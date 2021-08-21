Left Menu

COVID-19: With only 19 cases, Delhi records lowest single day spike this year

With 19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi registered this year's lowest single daily spike of COVID-19 infections, bringing down the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 18:08 IST
COVID-19: With only 19 cases, Delhi records lowest single day spike this year
With 19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi registered this year's lowest single daily spike of COVID-19 infections, bringing down the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent. The city also reported zero Covid fatalities for the consecutive second day.

According to the health bulletin by the Delhi government, as many as 59,740 tests including 47,534 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,206 were conducted in the 24-hour period. With the addition of fresh cases, the cumulative caseload reached 14,37,293 including 430 active cases. The city also recorded 48 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,11,784.

The overall death toll stands at 25,079 with a fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. The number of Covid vaccination cumulative beneficiaries reached 1,22,22,285, including 1,22,158 beneficiaries who received the shots in the last 24 hours.

With the continuous dip in the Covid cases, the Delhi government lifted the restriction on timings of markets. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Markets of Delhi were allowed to function till 8 pm due to COVID-19. In wake of decreasing cases, this restriction will be removed starting Monday. Now the markets can open as per their normal time." (ANI)

