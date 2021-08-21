Taliban leader Abbas Stanikzai got pre-commission training as Afghan cadet at IMA

Left Menu

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 18:23 IST
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai alias Sheru, who is a top leader of the Taliban, was initially in the Afghan Army and got training as a foreign cadet at the Indian Military Academy Dehradun. As per sources, Mohammad Abbas had joined the Afghan National Army as a Lieutenant after passing out in 1982, after completing his training at the IMA. He was selected for training at IMA after passing the examination of the Afghan Defense Academy.

He was called 'Sheru' by his batchmates during training. He was among the 45 cadets who received training in the Keran Company of the Bhagat Battalion of the academy.A number of cadets from African and Asian countries have received "pre-commission training" at the Indian Military Academy since 1948. Afghan cadets also started receiving pre-commission training at the academy after the 1971 India-Pakistan war and over 1,000 cadets from the neighbouring country have received military training here.

Eighty Afghan cadets are receiving their military training at IMA at present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

