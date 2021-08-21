Man shoots former business partner, surrenders at police station

A 36-year-old man shot and injured his former business partner over a work-related dispute and after the incident, surrendered at a police station in northwest Delhi, officials said on Saturday. Manish Kumar, a resident of Kirari, came to the Aman Vihar Police Station around 11.20 pm on Friday and told officers there that he had shot Bharat Lal Sahu (35), a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.

He had a country-made pistol in his hand and his clothes were stained with blood, the police officials said. Later, the police station received a call at 11.24 pm from a person who said his brother had been shot near the Hanuman Mandir parking in Sultanpuri and admitted to the Agrasen Hospital in Sector 22 in Rohini, they said. Sahu has told police that he was called at the parking lot and when he reached there around 9.40 pm, Kumar shot him in the back, a senior police officer said. He managed to flee from the spot and reach the hospital by driving his car, the police officials said.

During investigation, it was found that Kumar and Sahu were business partners and dealt in property. Their partnership ended last year over some differences, the officer said. Kumar said Sahu unnecessarily interfered in his property business and lured clients which caused massive financial loss. Thus, he was looking for an opportunity to take revenge, police said.

