253 kg of ganja seized in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 21-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:48 IST
The Odisha Police on Saturday seized 253 kg of ganja valued at Rs 10.12 lakh during a raid in Boudh district of the state, an official said.

Based on intelligence input, a Special Task Force (STF) and the local police conducted a raid near Tikarpada village under Kantamal police station against illegal transportation and storage of narcotic drugs.

“Contraband ganja weighing more than 253 kg and some other materials were seized from the spot,” the official said.

The drug peddlers, however, managed to escape.

A case was registered at Kantamal police station under various sections of the NDPS Act 1985. An investigation is on, the official said.

