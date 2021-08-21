Left Menu

C'garh: Four killed, three injured in auto-van collision in Bastar

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-08-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:52 IST
Three women and a girl were killed and three others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a pickup van in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chamiya-Deoda village under Bhanpuri police station limits in the afternoon, Bastar Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh Meena said.

The autorickshaw carrying seven people was heading towards a weekly market in Deoda village, when it collided with a pickup van, the official said.

Sani Bai Kashyap (60) and Mati Bai Kashyap (50) died on the spot, while Phoolmati Maurya (22) and Janki Kashyap (15) succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Bhanpuri, he said. Two other women and the autorickshaw driver were shifted to the government medical college hospital in Dimrapal for treatment, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the van driver, who managed to escape the scene after the accident and a search has been launched for him, the official said.

